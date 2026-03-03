India warns of ‘heightened risk’ in Tehran, moves hundreds of students to safety

Hundreds of Indian students have been moved from the Iranian capital of Tehran to safer locations, including the city of Qom, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday amid the widening of the Iran-US conflict and continuing American and Israeli bombardment of the country. A plume of smoke rises following a US-Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran on March 3. (AP)

The Indian embassy in Tehran said in a statement that “most Indian students” in Tehran had been relocated to safer places outside the city because of the “heightened risk perception” in the Iranian capital. The embassy made arrangements for their transportation, food and accommodation.

The people cited above said there were some 300 Indian students in Tehran, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, and most of them had been shifted to Qom and other cities. There are some 3,000 Indian students in Iran, including about 2,000 from Jammu and Kashmir. About 1,000 Indian students had left Iran when widespread protests against the government erupted last December, they said.

The Indian embassy said “only a small number” of Indian students, who declined the mission’s offer to be relocated, remained in Tehran. The embassy reiterated its earlier advisory urging Indians in Iran to stay where they are, remain indoors, avoid unnecessary movements, exercise due caution, and avoid all areas witnessing protests or demonstrations.

The embassy also called on Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with the mission.