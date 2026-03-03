India warns of ‘heightened risk’ in Tehran, moves hundreds of students to safety
The Indian embassy said “only a small number” of Indian students, who declined the mission’s offer to be relocated, remained in Tehran.
Hundreds of Indian students have been moved from the Iranian capital of Tehran to safer locations, including the city of Qom, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday amid the widening of the Iran-US conflict and continuing American and Israeli bombardment of the country.
The Indian embassy in Tehran said in a statement that “most Indian students” in Tehran had been relocated to safer places outside the city because of the “heightened risk perception” in the Iranian capital. The embassy made arrangements for their transportation, food and accommodation.
The people cited above said there were some 300 Indian students in Tehran, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, and most of them had been shifted to Qom and other cities. There are some 3,000 Indian students in Iran, including about 2,000 from Jammu and Kashmir. About 1,000 Indian students had left Iran when widespread protests against the government erupted last December, they said.
The Indian embassy said “only a small number” of Indian students, who declined the mission’s offer to be relocated, remained in Tehran. The embassy reiterated its earlier advisory urging Indians in Iran to stay where they are, remain indoors, avoid unnecessary movements, exercise due caution, and avoid all areas witnessing protests or demonstrations.
The embassy also called on Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with the mission.
There have been no reports so far of Indian casualties in the Israeli and US attacks on Iran, which have killed more than 780 people since the weekend.
There are some 9,000 Indians in Tehran, including petty traders, theological students and a small number of professionals. The number has declined in recent years because of regional tensions and the downturn in trade relations. Shia pilgrims from India also travel to Iran every year, but their numbers too have fallen in recent years.
The Iran-US conflict has widened with Tehran launching attacks against several West Asian countries, including those housing American military bases, after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in a strike on his office compound in the capital on Saturday.
