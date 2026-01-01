India welcomes New Year 2026: What’s closed, what’s open today?

Streets in India buzzed with celebrations as people across the world welcomed the New Year 2026 on Thursday. It was celebrated amid severe cold and heightened security across major cities. While several places are expected to remain open on the first day of the year, some may also remain shut, given the restricted holiday. Revellers pose for photographs at an illuminated sea promenade during New Year's Eve in Mumbai. (AFP)

Establishments including schools, colleges, shops and emergency services will remain open while banks in some places will be closed for the New Year.

What's closed and what's open today?

Government offices and departments: Most government offices are expected to remain open as the New Year is a restricted holiday.

Schools and colleges: Schools and government-run colleges are also likely to remain open. However, in some places, the government has extended winter holidays due to the increasing cold.

In Punjab, education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced holidays in all government, aided, recognised, and private schools until January 7. This was done due to the increasing fog and cold, with consideration of the health of children.

In Guwahati, schools are to be closed for a week and reopen on January 7 due to harsh winter and the ongoing cold wave, news agency PTI reported.

Hospitals and healthcare services: Emergency services and government hospitals will remain functional.

Public transport: Delhi Metro, buses and taxi services are expected to remain operational as per the schedule.

Ahead of the New Year celebrations, cities across India announced heightened security at several metro stations, including in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Delhi. Special services were also provided in some cities where metro timings were extended.

Banks and stock market: Banks in some parts of India will be closed on account of New Year's Day. According to the holiday list by Reserve Bank of India, banks in Aizwal, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kolkata and Shillong will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange will operate as usual on January 1, 2026. It has not been marked as a holiday as per the official list.

India witnessed grand celebrations as people welcomed the New Year with fireworks and special events. In the national capital, crowds gathered at key locations, including Connaught Place, to welcome 2026, PTI reported. In Amritsar, devotees thronged Shri Harmandir Sahib to offer prayers and seek blessings.