India will remember ten years before 2014 as ‘the lost decade’: PM Modi

India will remember the decade before 2014 as the lost decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said targeting Congress during his response to the Motion of Thanks on President's address. PM Modi recalled the decades before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its government for the first time in 2014 and mentioned different issues and criticism ranging from coal gate to terror attacks under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

“In the second decade of this century, India was discussed in the world forums for the blackouts, coal gate was in discussion…India lacked the capability to challenge terrorism head on, which gave a boost to terrorists' confidence,” he said.

He talked further about the opposition over defence deals and corruption surrounding them. “India will always remember the decade before 2014 as the lost decade while the decade of 2030 will be known as India's decade,” he added.

He also said that criticism is crucial for the democracy and also important for its strength and spirit. Taking a swipe at the Opposition, PM Modi said no one appeared with constructive criticism except for putting allegations. Opposition wasted last 9 years in making allegations, compulsive criticism replaced constructive criticism in this period, he said. Opposition wasted last 9 years in making allegations, compulsive criticism replaced constructive criticism in this period, he added.

“Lose election, blame it on EVMs. Lose elections, slam the Election Commission. If a judgement is not in favour, then criticise the Supreme Court. If there is a probe against corruption, then they target the investigating agencies," he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties were raising slogans in the Lok Sabha demanding a Joint Parliamentary Commission (JPC) probe on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

