India witnessed lot of changes over last 8 years: Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India has witnessed a lot of changes in the last eight years under the NDA rule and the difference was evident in a lot of sectors including digital connectivity and health care.

Jaishankar, while interacting with youth here in the state capital, said the India which he witnessed in his youth was very much different from what today’s youngsters are experiencing.

“Even 10 or 15 years ago if something like Covid-19 had happened, we would have waited for what the world is doing and waited for our turn for vaccination and medicines. But today we are among the big countries which have the highest rate of vaccinations. We made our own vaccines. We are one of the few countries which have a CoWIN app which helps everyone to get vaccinated and have a digital certificate,” the minister said.

The minister said India was today capable of addressing challenges and finding solutions.

“The point is your India is very different from the India of my youth. Today, we are capable of looking at challenges and finding solutions,” he said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician said in the last eight years big changes have taken place in India and said people got houses, girls were going to school in large numbers among others.

“Big changes have come up in the last eight years. People have got houses, people have got health coverage, people have got digital connectivity. Girls are going to schools in larger numbers. In fact, girls are staying in schools more than ever. People getting trained in skill sets. Even during Covid, we made sure that nobody went hungry. That nobody lacked money for essentials,” Jaishankar said.

He reached the state in the morning and is scheduled to visit the famed Padmanabha Swami temple in the city.