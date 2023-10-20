India writing new saga of progress: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited the hosting of the summit of the leaders of the world’s 20 big economies in New Delhi, the landing of Indian spacecraft on the moon’s unexplored South Pole, and successes of Indian athletes at the Asian Games and said India was writing a new saga of progress in every sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Speaking at the inauguration of the 17-km priority section of the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, Modi said India has become the centre of attraction and curiosity with the hosting of the G20 Summit.

Modi flagged off and took a ride on the Namo Bharat train connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations as he launched the RRTS. Trains would be able to run at 180 km per hour on the corridor.

“Today’s India launches 5G on its capabilities and takes it to all corners of the country. Today India does the highest digital transactions in the world...Namo Bharat is also Made in India,” said Modi.

Built at a total cost of ₹30,000 crore, the RRTS would cut the travel time between Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar to less than an hour.

“Today is a historic day for India as the first rapid rail service...has begun... Four years back, I laid the foundation stone of the project. Today, the services of Namo Bharat have started on the stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot. When this Meerut stretch is completed after a year or a year and a half, I will be there at your service.”

Modi called Namo Bharat a symbol of women’s empowerment. “On this new train, from driver to the entire crew, all are women. This is the symbol of growing women empowerment in India.”

He promised to completely change the railway system in the next 10 years. “The amount of money being spent in India on public transport now has never been seen before,” Modi said. He urged people to take care of the trains. “Treat them like your personal property.“

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was among those present at the inauguration, called it a Navratri gift. “...the most populous state in the country has new infrastructure. This is the effort of the double-engine government that today five cities of Uttar Pradesh have metro rail services. In January, metro rail services will also begin in Agra. The construction of a ropeway service is also underway in Varanasi.”

Eight RRTS corridors have been identified for development in the National Capital Region. Three of them have been prioritised for implementation in the first phase—Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat.