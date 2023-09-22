India yet to get info that backs Canada claim

India has yet to receive information through official channels that support Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, people familiar with the matter said on Friday amid a massive diplomatic row between the two countries over the slaying.

Justin Trudeau (AP)

The Canadian side had not formally provided any evidence or information on the case before, during or after Trudeau’s allegation in Canada’s Parliament of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar, a designated terrorist, in Surrey, British Columbia, in June, the people added.

The external affairs ministry on Thursday said that India is willing to look at “any specific information” provided by the Canadian side in the case. The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that there is no clarity regarding calls by Canada and some of its partners in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance for India to “join the investigation”.

As the Indian side waits for information or evidence to be provided through official channels, Canada’s public broadcaster CBC News reported that authorities in that country had amassed “human and signals intelligence in a months-long investigation” into Nijjar’s death.

Human intelligence is information gathered by field operatives, while signals intelligence includes intercepted communication.

To be sure, India has already dismissed Trudeau’s accusation as “absurd and motivated” and instead urged Canada to act against pro-Khalistan elements operating from safe havens on Canadian soil, with Pakistan’s backing, to target Indian diplomats and diplomatic facilities.

According to report in the Financial Times, US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders expressed their concern to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Canadian claims when they met him at the G20 Summit.

There was no immediate reaction to the report from Indian officials.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday said suggestions that Washington’s desire to bolster ties with New Delhi will constrain its ability to raise concerns about Canada’s allegations were misplaced. He said the US takes the allegations seriously and is in close contact with both Canada and India.

Amid speculation of a possible retaliation from Canada to India’s decision on Thursday to stop issuing visas to Canadian citizens and to ask Canada to downside its diplomatic presence in the country, people familiar with the matter said applications for Canadian visas were being processed normally.

VFS Global, which handles Canadian visa applications, is continuing operations normally, the people added.

Canada’s foreign ministry has said it will adjust staff levels at the high commission and two consulates in India after some diplomats received threats on social media.

Trudeau’s allegations have led to a further deterioration of India-Canada relations, which had already been at a low in the past few years. The two sides have also frozen negotiations on a free trade agreement. The current diplomatic row has come at a time when most of Canada’s partners in Five Eyes are focused on ramping up cooperation with India, which is seen as a counterpoint to China.

