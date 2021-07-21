Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India-Bangladesh border force mark Eid-al-Adha by exchanging sweets and greetings

Sweets and greetings are also exchanged by the two sides during festivals like Diwali, Eid, Republic Day, Independence Day, BSF Raising Day on December 1 and Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The BSF and BGB, who share cordial relations, exchanged greetings and good wishes at Pertrapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) and other Border Outposts. (ANI Photo)

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets with its counterpart, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha at the India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari on Wednesday. The initiative was taken by BSF South Bengal Frontier, reported ANI.

The BSF and BGB, who share cordial relations, exchanged greetings and good wishes at Pertrapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) and other Border Outposts, honouring a long running tradition between the two forces. The two forces guard a 4,096-kilometre-long India-Bangladesh border.

"Both the border guarding forces share cordial and congenial relations. The exchange of sweets comes as a goodwill gesture and reflects true comradeship. It also helps in building and strengthening cordial relations," the BSF south Bengal frontier with its headquarter in Kolkata said in a statement.

Also Read: India, Pakistan exchange sweets along J&K border to celebrate Eid-al-Adha

BSF and Pakistani rangers also exchanged sweets at various points along the border on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, resuming a convention that was put on pause by Pakistan in 2019 in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. A BSF spokesperson said that "exchange of sweets took place between BSF and Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Eid at JCP (joint check post) Attari" in Punjab's Amritsar district, which lies across the Wagah border front of Pakistan, and in Rajasthan.

