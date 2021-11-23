Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India-Bangladesh ties passing through golden phase: Rajnath
india news

India-Bangladesh ties passing through golden phase: Rajnath

Rajnath shared photos of the event hosted by Bangladesh high commissioner Muhammad Imranand said the deepening cooperation between the two neighbours showed they were "strong" partners in the region
Defence minister Rajnath Singh and high commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran during the Bangladesh Armed Forces Day event at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 08:37 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Union defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the relations between India and Bangladesh were passing through a golden phase. He was speaking on the occasion of Bangladeshi Armed Forces Day during his visit to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

“This year is of extraordinary significance for India-Bangladesh relations as we commemorate the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh, the fifty years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties and the birth centenary of Banga Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Rajnath said

He also shared photos of the event hosted by Bangladesh high commissioner Muhammad Imranand said the deepening cooperation between the two neighbours showed they were “strong” partners in the region.

“India-Bangladesh bilateral ties have been passing through a ‘shonali adhyay’- golden phase. While cooperation in traditional areas like security, trade, connectivity and people to people exchanges have steadily deepened, the partnership is expanding to new and emerging areas like nuclear technology, IT, innovation and blue economy,” Singh said, and added that he believed that the two countries were “strong partners” in bringing progress and prosperity in the south Asian region through robust and ever-expanding regional cooperation.

Singh also paid his tributes to the Indian soldiers who stood with Bangladesh during the war of liberation. “India’s all-out support came naturally out of historical experience and deep emotional, cultural, linguistic and fraternal ties that bind together the people of India and Bangladesh. We are proud that this friendship, founded in the shared sacrifice, has prospered by leaps and bounds,” he added.

Singh also announced that December 6 will be commemorated as Maitree Diwas in India and Bangladesh and also in 18 other countries around the world.

