INDIA bloc prepares for joint rallies after assembly elections

After holding three strategy sessions in past four months, the INDIA group of 27 parties is unlikely to hold further strategy meetings any time soon. Instead, the parties are gearing up for joint rallies across India — something they had announced but did not happen.

Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference after the bloc leaders meeting, in Mumbai(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now the elections are round the corner and Congress, the biggest constituent of the INDIA group, is busy fighting polls in all five states. Similarly, Samajwadi Party, NCP and some other parties would be fighting in some of these states. We can’t hold any meeting at this moment,” said a senior non-Congress leader.

The election starts with polling in Mizoram on November 7 and ends with voting in Telangana on November 30. The results will be out on December 3.

“After the results come out, we have to see if the winter session of Parliament takes place or not. If the session is held, then we would have limited time to hold the next round of meetings,” said another Opposition leader.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The INDIA group had planned to hold joint public rallies by all constituents starting with Bhopal in October. “In January, our campaign can start with those proposed rallies in key states,” said a leader, who is part of the planning process of the Opposition bloc.

READ | INDIA bloc to begin seat parleys, hold joint rallies

“We have had enough indoor meetings. Now we have to take the alliance to the people,” said another senior leader.

The urgency is palpable as the BJP, too, is expected to hit the campaign road early. The PM has asked all secretaries to meet the targets of all ongoing welfare programmes by January 26.

Now 27 party-strong, the group first gathered in Patna on June 23 and christened itself as the INDIA alliance in Bengaluru the next month. On September 1, the Opposition bloc announced immediate talks on seat-sharing arrangements, formed five panels, including a 14-member coordination and election strategy committee, and decided to campaign across states on people’s issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | INDIA bloc to focus on local issues in key cities, election-bound states

At the end of the most productive meeting of the alliance so far, leaders reminded each other of the need to pick maximum common candidates, remain alert to threats to their unity and show flexibility as seat pacts and smooth coordination are decisive factors for the group.

“We were not together earlier. we could not put common candidates in each seat and (Prime Minister) Modi took advantage… We have arrived at a conclusion and an organisation has been formed. We will start seat-sharing arrangements by accommodating everyone. There will be no hurdle,” former Bihar CM and a key INDIA leader Lalu Prasad said after the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON