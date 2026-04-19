'India-Iran relationship strong': Tehran representative after tankers shot at near Strait of Hormuz

The representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India reacted on Saturday when asked about the attack on two Indian-flagged tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. While the envoy, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, said that he was not aware of any such incident, he also said that the relationship between India and Iran is “very strong”.

Iran's representative in India reacted to the attack on Indian-flagged vessels near Hormuz,

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He also said that New Delhi benefitted from these ties, citing how its oil tankers passed the Strait of Hormuz.

“The relationship between Iran and India is very strong and I don't know anything about this event which you mentioned and we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved,” Illahi said, further adding that Iran was not in favour of war, but of peace.

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{{^usCountry}} "The Prime Minister of India had very successful conversations with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the EAM had several successful conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran," he said, according to a report by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Prime Minister of India had very successful conversations with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the EAM had several successful conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran," he said, according to a report by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The relationship between Iran and India is rooted in 5,000 years of history. Iranians are connected to India by culture, civilisation, education, humanity, and philosophy. Our relationship is very strong and will continue to grow stronger," Ilahi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The relationship between Iran and India is rooted in 5,000 years of history. Iranians are connected to India by culture, civilisation, education, humanity, and philosophy. Our relationship is very strong and will continue to grow stronger," Ilahi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also follow peace so that we can have a peaceful area," he told news agency ANI. 2 Indian-flagged tankers attacked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also follow peace so that we can have a peaceful area," he told news agency ANI. 2 Indian-flagged tankers attacked {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, two tankers were fired upon by the Iran Navy north of Oman, people familiar with the matter told HT on Saturday. The tankers were carrying a few million barrels of Iraqi oil, at a time when crude supply and price concerns have taken over the world with the West Asia conflict still raging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, two tankers were fired upon by the Iran Navy north of Oman, people familiar with the matter told HT on Saturday. The tankers were carrying a few million barrels of Iraqi oil, at a time when crude supply and price concerns have taken over the world with the West Asia conflict still raging. {{/usCountry}}

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"Both vessels were fired upon,” an official said, as stated in an earlier HT report.

The development evoked a strong response from India, as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Iranian ambassador to India to lodge a formal protest.

The Iranian envoy, Dr Mohammad Fathali, was seen leaving the MEA office after he met the joint secretary for the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk.

The MEA later said in a statement that the foreign secretary expressed concern over the incident involving the Indian-flagged vessels. "He noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India. Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India’s views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait,” MEA said in a statement.

Risk for ships transiting Hormuz escalates

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The vessels or ships transiting or trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz face an increased risk of attack now. The Iranian Navy has reportedly warned vessels against approaching the chokepoint, saying such act would be considered as “cooperating with the enemy” and that “violating vessel will be targeted”.

The warning to vessels came hours after Iran announced closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said that the waterway would remain shut for operations until the US continues to block Iranian ports.

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