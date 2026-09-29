India-Mongolia direct flights begin, reduce travel time from 18 hours to just 5 | Check details

Travel time between India and Mongolia has been slashed from 13-18 hours to just around five hours as direct non-stop flights connecting New Delhi and Ulaanbaatar started on Monday.

The new route is expected to facilitate travel between India and Mongolia for tourism and more. (Representative Image/ANI)

The first flight from Ulaanbaatar arrived at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport at 7:20 am on Monday. Furthermore, the first return flight departed New Delhi at 4:37 pm.

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India to Mongolia direct flight | Check details

1- Weekly flight

The flight will run weekly, every Monday, and the journey time is five hours, according to a press release shared by the Embassy of India in Mongolia on X (formerly Twitter).

2- Operator of direct flights

The flights would be operated by Hunnu Air of Mongolia, providing passengers with a direct alternative to journeys that previously required transit through Hong Kong, Beijing or Incheon.

"The direct flight has substantially reduced the travel time from 13-18 hours when a transit is made at Hong Kong/Beijing/Incheon," the release said.

3- Boost to tourism

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{{^usCountry}} This initiative is expected to facilitate travel between India and Mongolia for tourism, medical travel and business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This initiative is expected to facilitate travel between India and Mongolia for tourism, medical travel and business. {{/usCountry}}

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"The flights are operated by Hunnu Air of Mongolia. Commencement of this regular flight will boost spiritual tourism from Mongolia to India to various Buddhist heritage sites; medical tourism and winter tourism from India to Mongolia wherein Indian tourists can experience the rich natural beauty and historical heritage of Mongolia throughout the year," the release further added.

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4- Bilateral strategic partnership

The direct flight will further enhance the "existing multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership" between the two countries, it said.

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"Bilateral trade and commerce will get a boost as the cargo can be transported in a faster and cheaper manner," it noted.

5- Visa facilities

According to the statement, both India and Mongolia offer gratis visas to each other's nationals, and an e-visa facility is available to the nationals of both the countries.

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What the embassy said

India's ambassador to Mongolia Atul Malhari Gotsurve and Hunnu Air CEO Munkhjargal worked with relevant stakeholders to operationalise the flight.

"The flight was announced at the Joint Press Conference between HE Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and HE Mr U Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia at Hyderabad House during the State Visit of the President of Mongolia to India in October 2025. HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia and Mr Munkhjargal, CEO of Hunnu Air worked with various stakeholders to turn into reality this important initiative of direct flight," it said.

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The Embassy of India in Ulaanbaatar, in the post on X, thanked India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Mongolia's ministry of road and transport for their support in establishing the connection.