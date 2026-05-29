LED bulb lodged in lung removed, Indian Army doctors save 9-month-old

In a rare and high-risk medical intervention, Indian Army doctors in Pune performed a bronchoscopic surgery to save a nine-month old's life at the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences.

The southern command also shared images of the tiny LED bulb with its wires.(X/ @IaSouthern)

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Specialists at the AICTS, Pune removed an LED bulb lodged inside the airway of the left lung of the infant through what the Indian Army described as a "highly complex procedure.

“Specialists at Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (#AICTS), Pune successfully saved the life of a 9-month-old infant after removing a hazardous LED bulb with corrosive wires lodged deep inside the airway of the left lung through a highly complex bronchoscopic procedure,” the southern command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

They further stated that this was a “life-threatening emergency” which carried the risks of airway collapse and major lung surgery. However, the southern command said that the doctors conducted the procedure with “exceptional precision” to restore the infant's normal breathing, and averted a “potentially fatal outcome without complications.”

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{{^usCountry}} The southern command also shared images of the tiny LED bulb with its wires, which had been extracted from the nine-month-old' s lung, as well as before and after X-rays of the part of the organ where the object had been stuck. ‘Real-life heroes’: Social media users react to feat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The southern command also shared images of the tiny LED bulb with its wires, which had been extracted from the nine-month-old' s lung, as well as before and after X-rays of the part of the organ where the object had been stuck. ‘Real-life heroes’: Social media users react to feat {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Social media users hailed the army doctors' precision and training following the complex surgery, with one of the posts describing them as “real-life heroes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users hailed the army doctors' precision and training following the complex surgery, with one of the posts describing them as “real-life heroes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Performing such a delicate operation on such a small child was extremely challenging, but the doctors’ precision and dedication brought relief and happiness back to the family. Truly, doctors are real-life heroes,” a user said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Performing such a delicate operation on such a small child was extremely challenging, but the doctors’ precision and dedication brought relief and happiness back to the family. Truly, doctors are real-life heroes,” a user said. {{/usCountry}}

HOW DID A 9 MONTH OLD BABY MANAGE SUCH A FEAT?!! Please make sure there are no small parts in toys you hand to a child. Small batteries too are a hazard.

Well done to the doctors! 👏 https://t.co/okdRwRgj64 — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) May 28, 2026

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While one user highlighted concerns regarding objects being handed over to left near children, another said that the doctors had removed the bulb using bronchoscopy and therefore avoided open surgery.

“This highlights both medical excellence and the need for better prevention at home,” the user stated.

Govt doctors save newborn with rare congenital defect

In a similar feat, government doctors in Patiala last week successfully saved the life of a one-day-old baby girl born with a rare congenital defect. A major portion of the infant's food pipe (oesophagus) was undeveloped, making her unable to swallow milk or saliva.

The doctors at the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala created an opening in the oesophagus through the neck to allow saliva drainage and inserted a feeding tube directly into the baby’s stomach to ensure nutrition support, according to an earlier HT report.

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Punjab health minister Balbir Singh praised the doctors' expertise and coordination, while stating that the entire procedure was carried out free of cost under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

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