Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.
ANI, West Kameng (arunachal Pradesh)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)

Indian Army on Sunday assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.

"Indian Army assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. A well-coordinated and quick response averted catastrophic disaster; saved lives and property," tweeted Eastern Command.

