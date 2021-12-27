Indian Army inquiry team to visit Nagaland firing site on December 29

An inquiry team of the Indian Army will visit the site in Oting, Nagaland where 14 civilians were killed in a botched up anti-insurgency operation by the security forces. The team will visit the incident site on December 29 and will also be present at Tizit Police Station in Mon District on the same day, reported news agency ANI citing the public relations officer of the defence ministry in Kohima.

“Indian Army Inquiry Team solicits from the public at large any primary information (not forwarded or not from secondary source) pertaining to the incident. Any person having such information and desirous of deposing before the Inquiry is requested to do so at Tizit Police Station,” ANI quoted Defence PRO, Kohima, as saying.

Last week, the Indian Army assured the people of Nagaland that the inquiry into the incident is progressing in an expeditious manner while they continue to cooperate with the SIT probe ordered by the state government.

"The inquiry ordered by Army is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest. We have taken out notices for people to come forward and assist us in the inquiry," reads the official statement.

"The Indian Army is also fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry ordered by State Govt and required details are being shared in a timely manner," it added, assuring the public that the action will be taken in accordance with the law.

The killings of civilians by the Indian Army have triggered the debate around the alleged abuse of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). On Sunday, the central government formed a high-level committee to examine the possibility of lifting the AFSPA in Nagaland. The panel will submit its report within 45 days.

(With agency inputs)