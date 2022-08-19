Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Army, NDRF rescue 11 stranded civilians from island in Himachal's Kangra

Published on Aug 19, 2022 07:32 PM IST

Earlier, the Kangra District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) had reported that the civilians were stuck due to a sudden increase in water levels.

11 stranded civilians rescued from island in Kangra, Himachal(ANI)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Army and members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Himachal Pradesh Police's Quick Response Team (QRT) rescued 11 civilians Friday who were stranded on an island in the middle of the fast-flowing Ghumarnu stream in Kangra. In pictures shared by news agency ANI, the officials can be seen rescuing the civilians from the island.

Earlier, the Kangra District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) had reported that the civilians were stuck due to a sudden increase in water levels. While initial reports said that six to seven people were stranded, the latest reports say that 11 have been rescued.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh from till August 21.

Last week, deaths were reported from various regions of the country as torrential rains fed by cloudbursts triggered landslides and floods. Several houses and shops were swept away. A red alert was issued by the IMD for three north-west Himalayan states.

On Tuesday, officials said that the water levels in Bhakra and Pong dams have also increased due to the torrential rains.

