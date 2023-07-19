Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News

Army captain dies, 3 troopers injured in fire incident at Siachen Glacier

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2023 06:07 PM IST

An Indian Army officer died and three soldiers were injured in a fire incident at Siachen Glacier. Captain Anshuman Singh of Uttar Pradesh?s Lucknow died in the incident. The injured soldiers have been air-evacuated for treatment.

JAMMU: An Indian Army officer died and three soldiers suffered burn injuries in a fire incident at Siachen Glacier in the Ladakh region early on Wednesday, officials said

Siachen fire: The three troopers injured in the fire incident are in a stable condition (PTI File)

The army said Captain Anshuman Singh of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow died in the incident.

Leh-based defence spokesperson Lt Col PS Sidhu said the incident took place at about 3am.

“Captain Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer, succumbed to serious burn injuries sustained during the unfortunate incident. Three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns,” Lt Col Sidhu said.

The injured personnel have been safely air-evacuated for further treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable, he added.

Topics
siachen glacier jammu
