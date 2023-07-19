Army captain dies, 3 troopers injured in fire incident at Siachen Glacier

JAMMU: An Indian Army officer died and three soldiers suffered burn injuries in a fire incident at Siachen Glacier in the Ladakh region early on Wednesday, officials said

Siachen fire: The three troopers injured in the fire incident are in a stable condition (PTI File)

The army said Captain Anshuman Singh of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow died in the incident.

Leh-based defence spokesperson Lt Col PS Sidhu said the incident took place at about 3am.

“Captain Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer, succumbed to serious burn injuries sustained during the unfortunate incident. Three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns,” Lt Col Sidhu said.

The injured personnel have been safely air-evacuated for further treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable, he added.