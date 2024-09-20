Indian Army officer's fiancée ‘sexually abused’ by Odisha policeman; Naveen Patnaik ‘shocked’ | 5 horrifying details

Former Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of an Indian Army officer's fiancée in police custody. The woman, who runs a restaurant in Bhubaneswar, spoke about the incident on Thursday shortly after being discharged from AIIMS Bhubaneswar where she was being treated for several injuries including dislocation of her jaws.

Naveen Patnaik, the leader of opposition in the Odisha assembly, condemned the incident and termed it as “very shocking”.

“All have heard of what recently happened to an Army Major and his fiancée at a police station Bhubaneswar. This is very very shocking news of violence that was meted out to both of them and the alleged sexual assault on the Major's fiancée. We demand a full judicial inquiry into this matter and action must be taken very quickly,” Naveen Patnaik said.

The BJD chief said his party condemned the “heinous” act and expected the BJP government to take the strongest possible action against all those involved.

“The way an Army Major and a lady were treated in Bharatpur Police Station is shocking and beyond comprehension. The manner in which police have allegedly treated them has shaken the conscience of the country. This has happened to a serving Army Officer and a lady within #Odisha,” Naveen Patnaik wrote on X.

Five Odisha Police personnel suspended

The Odisha Police had on Wednesday suspended five personnel in connection with the alleged assault of an Army officer and “molestation” of his fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

According to an order issued by Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, the five police personnel have been suspended on the charge of gross misconduct.

Protest held

A group of women activists held a dharna in front of the Police Bhavan on Friday, demanding arrest of the accused police personnel involved in the alleged sexual harassment of the Army officer's fiancée.

"During our government we had the system of #MoSarkar in which Chief Minister, Ministers and Senior Officers would call the citizens to take feedback on their visits to government offices, including police stations and hospitals, whether they were treated with dignity and professional conduct.

"This BJP government has immediately stopped the pro-people initiative of Mo Sarkar and the consequences are visible," Patnaik claimed.

He said the incident indicates "incompetence" of the BJP government in the state.

Referring to the "assault" on an Odia officer allegedly by Governor Raghubar Das’ son, Patnaik said, “The day, the BJP government refused to take action against the governor’s son on a serious case of assault, others got emboldened."

“I still urge for action to be taken by this government against the Governor’s son. I demand a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into this grave incident against an army major and the lady,” he said.

Army officer's fiancée's shocking account: 5 points

The woman, who runs a restaurant in Bhubaneswar, spoke about the incident on Thursday shortly after being discharged from AIIMS Bhubaneswar where she was being treated for several injuries including dislocation of her jaws.

The woman, who was arrested by the police on charges of assaulting them, was released on bail on orders of the Orissa high court on Wednesday. The high court will take up her plea to cancel the first information report (FIR) filed against her and the Army officer on September 26.

After she walked out free, the Army officer on Wednesday filed a formal complaint against the personnel at the Bharatpur police station.

The woman, a lawyer who runs a restaurant in Bhubaneswar, said shortly after she closed her restaurant at about midnight on Sunday, she and her fiancé were waylaid by a group of people who started fighting with them.

Here's what she said:

“Somehow, we managed to escape from there and went to Bharatpur Police Station to file a case. There was nobody except a woman police constable who was sitting at the reception. We requested her to register the complaint as there were several youths in the vehicle and they might follow us at any time and so police patrolling would be helpful for us. However, instead of registering my complaint, she misbehaved with me,” she said. “I don't know what happened, they put him in the lockup. When I raised the voice that they cannot put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two female officers started physically assaulting me,” she alleged. When she identified herself as a lawyer, she alleged, the woman constable got angry and misbehaved with her. “In the meantime, a police patrolling vehicle with several cops, including female cop, reached the police station. Then two female officers started pulling my hair and began thrashing me. When I pleaded with them to stop, they dragged me through the corridor of the police station. While one of them was throttling me, I bit her hand. They removed my jacket and tied both my hands with it and they used a scarf to tie both my legs and threw me into a room,” she said. “Later, a male officer came and continuously kicked on my chest after removing my bra. Then the inspector of the police station came, unzipped his trousers, flashed his genitals and taunted me if I wanted to have a physical relationship with him. He also molested me," the victim said.

NCW takes suo motu cognizance

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for Women sought an action taken report from the DGP.

"A formal letter has been sent to the DGP, requesting an action taken report within 3 days. Urgent disciplinary action is expected," the NCW posted on X.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Chandaka Police Station against unidentified persons who allegedly misbehaved with the Army officer and the woman.

(With inputs from agencies)