Home / India News / Indian Army set to float tender for carbines, bulletproof vests

Indian Army set to float tender for carbines, bulletproof vests

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 04:28 PM IST

The force is looking to acquire 5.56mm carbines with an effective range of at least 200 metre, the army said in their request for information

An Indian Army soldier during a military drill in Rajasthan. (Jasjeet Plaha/ HT File Photo)
An Indian Army soldier during a military drill in Rajasthan. (Jasjeet Plaha/ HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Indian Army has expressed a fresh demand for carbines and sought information from domestic arms manufacturers for the possible supply more than 425,000 guns of prescribed specifications ahead of floating a tender for the purchase in November, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The close-quarter carbines will be for frontline soldiers, including the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China where the two countries have been locked in a tense standoff since May 2020, the officials said.

The force is looking to acquire 5.56mm carbines with an effective range of at least 200 metre, the army said in their request for information (RFI). The document, published on Thursday, also spells out other desired parameters of the weapon, including accuracy and reliability.

Also Read:‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’: India clears defence purchases worth 29,000 crores

The development comes months after the defence ministry cleared indigenous defence purchases worth 28,732 crore, including carbines, armed drone swarms and bullet-proof jackets. The army has also issued an RFI for 47,627 bulletproof jackets.

The defence acquisition council (DAC) had in July accorded its acceptance of necessity for the military hardware to provide a boost to self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out