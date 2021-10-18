Home / India News / Indian Army team wins gold medal in Cambrian Patrol Exercise in UK
Indian Army team wins gold medal in Cambrian Patrol Exercise in UK

The Indian Army team was lauded on its navigation skills, delivery of patrol orders and overall endurance for completing the patrol, said a statement from the Indian high commission in London
The Indian Army team performed well in harsh terrain and inclement weather to win the gold medal (Photo Courtesy- Indian high commission in London)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:46 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Indian Army won a gold medal at the Cambrian Patrol Exercise held in the UK while competing against 96 teams representing special forces and regiments from around the world.

The 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) represented the Indian Army at the drill held at Brecon, Wales, during October 13-15.

The event is considered the ultimate test of human endurance and team spirit and is considered the “Olympics of military patrolling”. The Indian Army team performed well in harsh terrain and inclement weather. These conditions added to the challenges of simulated situations to assess the reaction of the teams in a combat setting.

The Indian Army team was lauded on its navigation skills, delivery of patrol orders and overall endurance for completing the patrol, said a statement from the Indian high commission in London.

This year, only three international patrols out of the 96 participating teams were awarded a gold medal.

The award ceremony was attended by Gen Mark Carleton-Smith, the chief of general staff of the British Army, who presented the gold medal to the Indian Army team. Brig Vikramjit Singh Gill, military advisor at the Indian high commission, also attended the event.

The Indian high commissioner, Gaitri Issar Kumar, felicitated the Indian Army team at India House.

