Indian vaccine cardholders now eligible for EU green pass as Italy recognises Covishield

Italy on Friday recognised Covishield, the vaccine against coronavirus jointly developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. This would mean Indian cardholders inoculated by the vaccine would now be eligible for an Italian green pass, the Indian embassy in Italy said on Friday.

The embassy credited Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s meeting with his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza and the ministry of external affairs (MEA) continuous efforts for the recognition.

“As an outcome of a meeting between Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya an his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza coupled with MEA's persistent efforts, Italy recognised India's Covishield. Indian vaccine cardholders are now eligible for Green Pass,” the embassy said in a statement.

Mandaviya, who was in Rome, Italy, for the G20 health ministers' meeting early September, held talks with Speranza on September 6 and discussed prioritising travel for vaccinated Indian students among other issues.

“Had an interaction with Mr Roberto Speranza, Health Minister, Italy to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the field of health and medicine,” Mandaviya had tweeted.

So far, 16 countries from the European Union (EU) have recognised Covishield. This would make it easier for citizens to avail the EU Digital Covid Certificate or "green pass", which aims to facilitate free movement as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on. The green pass exempts individuals from travel restrictions within the EU region. The EU has given 27 member-states the freedom to decide which vaccines they would want to include on their approved list. EU countries also have the freedom to approve vaccines authorised at the national level or those recognised by WHO.

Besides Italy, countries like Switzerland, Iceland, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Netherland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Estonia have recognised Covishield.

