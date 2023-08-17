Watch: Indian Coast Guard evacuates Chinese national after reported chest pain

The Indian Coast Guard evacuated a Chinese national from the Panama Flagged Research Vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 on Wednesday. As per news agency ANI, the vessel was enroute from China to UAE. The coast guard said that the operation took place “mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather”.

The vessel was 200 kms in between the Arabian Sea. The rescued patient reported chest pain and symptoms of cardiac arrest, the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.

The evacuation was undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the night time.

In a video posted by the Indian Coast Guard, an Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III can be seen carrying out the evacuation. The chopper can be seen flying over the Arabian Sea and evacuating the Chinese national. After pulling him up from the vessel, The coast guard can be seen treating the Chinese national and then taking him to a medical facility.

Indian Coast Guard evacuates a critically ill Indian mariner from MT Global Star

Amidst challenging weather, Indian Coast Guard recently executed a mid-sea medical evacuation of an Indian mariner suffering from a suspected stroke and partial paralysis onboard a private tanker off the Kerala coast. The indigenous Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III was used in the successful operation.

The rescue operation was initiated after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) in Mumbai received a request from MRCC Rome, Italy, about a 37-year-old crew member on the Panama-flagged vessel MT Global Star. The sailor was reported to be suffering from high blood pressure and a stroke while the vessel was 110 nautical miles from Kochi in the Arabian Sea due to machinery failure, a statement from Indian Coast Guard said.

