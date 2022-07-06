Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Coast Guard launches rescue operation in Arabian Sea in Gujarat | Watch

The Coast Guard began its operation after receiving distress alert from the crew of a vessel, which was sailing near Porbandar coast. 
Published on Jul 06, 2022 03:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday launched a rescue operation near Porbandar coast in Gujarat after receiving distress alert from the crew of a vessel.

“@IndiaCoastGuard MRCC, #Mumbai is coordinating a flooding distress alert from MT Global king, 93 miles west of #Porbandar where 22 crew members abandoned the ship. #ICG assets, merchant ships and other agencies have been diverted for rescue. @DefenceMinIndia @shipmin_india @MEAIndia,” the Coast Guard informed on Twitter.

According to news agency ANI, the maritime law enforcement agency is carrying out the operation in Arabian Sea near Porbandar coast in the western state. Giving further details, it said that the ship had left from Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and was on its way to Karwar, Karnataka, when there was a sudden, uncontrolled flooding onboard, prompting the crew to initiate a distress call.

It further stated that were a total of 22 crew members onboard the vessel, which was transporting 6,000 tonnes of Bitumen, a semi-solid form of petroleum also known as Asphalt.

According to reports, assets deployed by the Coast Guard for the rescue operation include its newly-commissioned ALH Dhruv choppers.

