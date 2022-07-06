Indian Coast Guard successfully rescues crew members of ship from Arabian Sea in Gujarat

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday successfully carried out an operation to rescue all crew members of a vessel that a witnessed a sudden, uncontrolled flooding onboard while on its way to Karnataka from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The incident took place in Arabian Sea near Porbandar coast in Gujarat.

“In a swift rescue operation, All 22 crew of distressed vessel MT Global King rescued by @IndiaCoastGuard #Ship and #ALH launched from #Porbandar to 93 NM into the sea. All crew are safe and healthy. @DefenceMinIndia @shipmin_india @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD,” the Coast Guard shared on Twitter.

The force said it launched the operation after receiving a distress alert from the crew, who were forced to abandon the ship.

According to news agency ANI, of the 22 crew members, as many as 20 were Indian nationals, while the remaining two were foreign nationals, one each from Pakistan and Sri Lanka. “The rescued persons are being brought to Porbandar port in Coast Guard vessels and choppers,” it further stated, quoting officials of the maritime law enforcement agency.

MT Global King, which set sail from Khor Fakkan (UAE) to Karwar (Karnataka) was transporting 6,000 tonnes of Bitumen – also known as Asphalt – a semi-solid form of petroleum.

According to reports, the assets deployed by the Coast Guard in the operation included the force's newly-commissioned ALH Dhruv choppers.

