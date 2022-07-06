Indian Coast Guard launches rescue operation in Arabian Sea in Gujarat | Watch

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday launched a rescue operation near Porbandar coast in Gujarat after receiving distress alert from the crew of a vessel.

“@IndiaCoastGuard MRCC, #Mumbai is coordinating a flooding distress alert from MT Global king, 93 miles west of #Porbandar where 22 crew members abandoned the ship. #ICG assets, merchant ships and other agencies have been diverted for rescue. @DefenceMinIndia @shipmin_india @MEAIndia,” the Coast Guard informed on Twitter.

According to news agency ANI, the maritime law enforcement agency is carrying out the operation in Arabian Sea near Porbandar coast in the western state. Giving further details, it said that the ship had left from Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and was on its way to Karwar, Karnataka, when there was a sudden, uncontrolled flooding onboard, prompting the crew to initiate a distress call.

Vessel in position 93 NM West of Porbandar&on way from Khor Fakkan UAE-Karwar India, carrying 6000T of Bitumen with 22 crew onboard.Rescue operation with other agencies has been initiated. ICG has deployed newly commissioned ALH Dhruv choppers for rescue ops: ICG officials (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

It further stated that were a total of 22 crew members onboard the vessel, which was transporting 6,000 tonnes of Bitumen, a semi-solid form of petroleum also known as Asphalt.

According to reports, assets deployed by the Coast Guard for the rescue operation include its newly-commissioned ALH Dhruv choppers.

