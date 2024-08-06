Indian envoy to France gifts Bhagawad Gita to Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker: ‘Mature, wise, grounded’

Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on Tuesday hosted Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and her coach Jaspal Rana at his residence in Paris. Manu Bhaker with Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf at his residence in Paris.(X/Jawed Ashraf)

In a post on social platform X, Ashraf wrote,"Pleased to host @realmanubhaker & coach @jaspalrana2806 at the embassy residence against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel. Mature, wise, grounded, witty. Focused and committed. More success & glory ahead for her. Learnt much from her. Will surely inspire a generation."



During the interaction, Ashraf gifted an English translation of the Bhagwad Gita to Bhaker, who scripted history at the Paris Olympics by clinching two bronze medals at the 10 metres air pistol women's event and 10 metres air pistol mixed event.

“A lifetime of inspiration from a timeless and universal treasure of great wisdom,” Ashraf wrote while gifting the religious book to Bhaker.



“It was spontaneous! Because she picked up the book from the shelf and liked it. So, I gave it to her. And she insisted that I write something in it" Ashraf said.



The Indian ambassador also gifted two coffee table books on Paris, including the one by Henri Cartier Bresson.



The ace shooter has been named India's flagbearer for the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics and will lead the Indian contingent with the Tricolour.

“It is an honour and privilege to be named as India's flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Leading the outstanding Indian contingent with the tricolour in my hands with millions around the world watching is a truly humbling opportunity and one that I will cherish forever. I am grateful to The IOA for considering me worthy of this honour, and I look forward to raising the Indian flag with immense pride. Jai Hind!” Bhaker had written on X.

‘I read a lot of Gita’: Bhaker

In an interview, Manu Bhaker revealed how reading Bhagawad Gita had helped her a lot.



“I read a lot of Gita. What was going through my mind was, just do what you are meant to do. You can't control the outcome of your destiny. In Gita, Lord Krishna says to Arjun, “Focus on karma, not on the outcome of the karma,” she had said.