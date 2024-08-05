Manu Bhaker reacts after becoming India's flag bearer for closing ceremony at Paris Olympics: ‘I look forward to…’

Star shooter Manu Bhaker has been confirmed as India's flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Creating history for India at the grandest stage, Bhaker opened the Olympics 2024 medal account of the Asian nation with her podium finish in the individual 10m air pistol event. Bhaker doubled India's tally when she joined forces with shooter Sarabjot Singh to bag the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze. India's Manu Bhaker celebrates after winning bronze in the 10m air pistol women's final(AP)

A day after being India's flag bearer for the closing ceremony, Manu expressed her gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Bhaker said that the ace shooter is looking forward to raising the Indian flag with immense pride in Paris. “It is an honour and privilege to be named as India's flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Leading the outstanding Indian contingent with the tricolour in my hands with millions around the world watching is a truly humbling opportunity and one that I will cherish forever,” Bhaker wrote.

ALSO READ: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

'I look forward to raising the Indian flag with immense pride'

“I am grateful to The IOA for considering me worthy of this honour, and I look forward to raising the Indian flag with immense pride. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #Paris2024 #Olympics #India @weareteamindia @olympics,” she added. IOA has not named a male flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Summer Games. However, IOA is expected to announce one in the coming days.

Bhaker finished fourth in the 25m pistol competition after becoming Independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. The 22-year-old won two bronze medals in a span of three days at the Paris Games. After Manu secured twin medals, fellow shooter Swapnil Kushale bagged India's third medal in the men's 50m rifle threepositions at the Paris Games.