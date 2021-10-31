Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian firm edges out Israeli rival, set to upgrade army’s AK-47s
india news

Indian firm edges out Israeli rival, set to upgrade army’s AK-47s

Bengaluru-based SSS Defence has edged out Israel’s Fab Defense that produces tactical equipment and weapon accessories
AK-47s previously upgraded by Israeli firm Fab Defense. (Rahul Singh/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:16 PM IST
By Rahul Singh

A four-year-old Indian weapons company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract to upgrade a small number of Indian Army’s AK-47 assault rifles, beating off competition from an established Israeli rival and getting a toehold in the Indian small arms market, officials familiar with the development said on Sunday.

Bengaluru-based SSS Defence has edged out Israel’s Fab Defense that produces tactical equipment and weapon accessories, and has upgraded Kalashnikov rifles for the Indian Army, said one of the officials cited above. SSS Defence is a manufacturer of small arms, ammunition and weapon accessories.

The Indian firm will upgrade an initial lot of 24 AK-47 assault rifles held by an army unit under the Jaipur-based South Western Command, with more orders likely to follow, said a second official.

SSS Defence’s AK-47 retrofit system covers tactical flashlights, laser sights, flash hider, dust cover, hand guards and a variety of grips, the official added. “The upgrade will make the AK-47 more lethal and a little easier to work with,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The AK-47 retrofit systems have met the army’s exacting requirements. They are capable of being used across all AK-47 platforms in service with the army including those of Russian, Romanian, Bulgarian, Polish and Czech origin.

Experts said the development would provide thrust to the Make in India initiative at a time when the government has sharpened its focus on promoting self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector and positioning itself as an exporter of military hardware.

The AK-47 is a basic weapon and requires modifications to improve its capabilities, said former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General BS Jaswal (retd).

“An Indian firm upgrading the weapon is a great leap forward, given that indigenisation is a top focus area for the government. It will also result in savings,” Jaswal added.

The government has taken a raft of measures to boost self-reliance in the defence sector over the last two years. These include raising foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence manufacturing, creating a separate budget for buying locally-made military hardware and notifying two lists of weapons/equipment that cannot be imported.

India has set aside 70,221 crore this year for domestic defence procurement, accounting for 63% of the military’s capital budget. Last year, the ministry spent over 51,000 crore, or 58% of the capital budget, on domestic purchases.

On October 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said one of the country’s key goals under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign was to emerge as one of the most powerful militaries and develop a modern defence industry in the country on its own steam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In concluding remarks at G20, Goyal calls for need to do more to achieve net-zero emission

5 things Kranti Redkar has said so far on Sameer Wankhede caste controversy

PIL seeks CBI probe into drugs-on-cruise case over ‘interference’ by Nawab Malik

Govt mounts ‘hub-and-spike’ supply model to ease fertiliser crunch ahead of key sowing season
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP