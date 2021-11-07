Indian fisherman killed in firing by Pakistani security personnel

An Indian fisherman was killed while another got injured when personnel from Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (MSA) fired at their vessel in an unprovoked incident in the waters off Gujarat, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the Indian fishermen were out fishing, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. The Indian side is taking the incident seriously and will raise it diplomatically with Pakistan, they said.

“The MSA personnel, in an unprovoked incident, fired on the Indian fishing boat, resulting in the death of one Indian fisherman and leaving another injured,” one of the people cited above said.

“The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha in Gujarat,” the person added.

“We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistani side The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course,” the person further said.

Both India and Pakistan detain hundreds of fishermen each year on charges of violating the maritime boundary. Their vessels are also often seized. The detained fishermen are sometimes held for months even after completing their prison terms.

There have also been instances in the past of the MSA attacking Indian fishing vessels.