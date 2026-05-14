Indian-flagged ship hit near Oman, MEA calls missile attack 'unacceptable'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday raised objection to attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman on Wednesday, May 13, and called it ‘unacceptable’.

After the attack, the MEA reiterated that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members "should be avoided".(File Photo/ANI Video Grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MEA said in a statement that it “deplored” the continuous attacks on commercial shipping.

“The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted,” it said in a statement.

The statement, issued by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, also said that the Indian crew on board the ship was safe and expressed gratitude to the Omani authorities for rescuing them.

Also read: Iran welcomes Indian initiative to end war, says Iranian minister

“India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided,” the statement added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the statement did not clarify who carried out the attack. It happened amid heightened tensions in and around the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz as the United States and Iran fail to reach a deal to end their war, which is on a temporary halt for now. Iran's foreign minister in India for BRICS {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the statement did not clarify who carried out the attack. It happened amid heightened tensions in and around the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz as the United States and Iran fail to reach a deal to end their war, which is on a temporary halt for now. Iran's foreign minister in India for BRICS {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The attack on the Indian-flagged ship came as Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi to participate in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers scheduled for Thursday, April 14, and Friday, April 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attack on the Indian-flagged ship came as Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New Delhi to participate in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers scheduled for Thursday, April 14, and Friday, April 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While addressing BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Delhi, Araghchi said that Iran views BRICS as a symbol of emergence of a new world order.

"Over the past year, I have had the honour of attending two BRICS summits to express the Iranian government's belief that this mechanism symbolises the emergence of a new world order, one in which the global South is one of the main architects of the world's future. What was once an ambitious ideal has become a reality, but it is a fragile one. Declining imperialist powers are seeking to turn back the clock and are reacting with desperation and aggression as they seek to downgrade," Araghchi said, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking about Iran's confrontation with Western powers, he said that it was a part of a larger fight against “Western hegemony,” asserting that Tehran’s actions were tied to the interests of BRICS countries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Track live updates of Trump's China visit here

"This is of fundamental importance to the BRICS community because the battle in which Iran has stood is in defence of all members and in defence of the new world we are building. Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives to confront Western hegemony and the immunity that America thinks it enjoys", he said.

"While Iran is grateful for the support and solidarity of the BRICS countries, it is imperative that we all increase our efforts to end this sense of superiority and immunity from America, a feeling that has no place in today's world," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON