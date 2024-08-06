Indian flights to resume normal operations from Dhaka from Wednesday

Airlines are set to resume operations to and from Bangladesh on Wednesday, a day after it cancelled flights following Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation amid a crisis in the neighbouring country. Air India, IndiGo and Vistara had cancelled its operations in Bangladesh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Air India, IndiGo and Vistara had cancelled its operations in Bangladesh on Tuesday. However, Air India had operated AI 238 on the Dhaka-Delhi route on Tuesday evening that is expected to land around 11.30pm.

“Air India will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector on August 6. In addition to that, due to the prevailing situation in Dhaka, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on reschedules to customers with confirmed bookings on any Air India flight to and from Dhaka between August 4th and 7th, if they desire to do so. The tickets would have to be booked on or prior to August 5. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” the airline spokesperson said.

IndiGo and Vistara, too, said they will operate flights as per schedule on Wednesday.

Air India operates two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka, IndiGo flies daily from Dhaka to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and Vistara operates one daily flight to Mumbai and thrice a week to Delhi from Dhaka.

Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International airport was closed for operations till 11.30pm on Monday. However, airport security was cleared on Tuesday morning, thus flight operations could resume on Wednesday.

Train services to Bangladesh continue to remain cancelled indefinitely.