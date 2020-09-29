‘Indian forces prepared for any eventuality’: IAF chief on Ladakh standoff

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 11:51 IST

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria on Tueday said that the situation on the India-China border is a “no war, no peace status”, adding that the country’s defence forces are prepared for any eventuality.

“Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy no war no peace status. Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality,” the IAF chief said on the situation in eastern Ladakh.

The army chief also said that the air force is resolved to counter any misadventure.

On India’s enhanced capabilities backed by revamped aircraft fleet after induction of Rafale, IAF chief Bhadauria said, “Air power will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict. Induction of Rafale jets along with Chinook, Apaches and other aircraft fleet provided IAF substantial tactical capabilities.”