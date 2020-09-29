e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Indian forces prepared for any eventuality’: IAF chief on Ladakh standoff

‘Indian forces prepared for any eventuality’: IAF chief on Ladakh standoff

“Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy no war no peace status. Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality,” the IAF chief said on the situation in eastern Ladakh.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 11:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressing the media after reviewing the passing out parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal.
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressing the media after reviewing the passing out parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal.(ANI/ File photo)
         

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria on Tueday said that the situation on the India-China border is a “no war, no peace status”, adding that the country’s defence forces are prepared for any eventuality.

“Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy no war no peace status. Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality,” the IAF chief said on the situation in eastern Ladakh.

The army chief also said that the air force is resolved to counter any misadventure.

On India’s enhanced capabilities backed by revamped aircraft fleet after induction of Rafale, IAF chief Bhadauria said, “Air power will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict. Induction of Rafale jets along with Chinook, Apaches and other aircraft fleet provided IAF substantial tactical capabilities.”

tags
top news
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
Amnesty International says work in India halted after government freezes bank accounts
Amnesty International says work in India halted after government freezes bank accounts
A look at 5 countries with high Covid-19 caseload
A look at 5 countries with high Covid-19 caseload
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In