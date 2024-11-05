Centre issues notice to Wikipedia over complaints of bias and inaccuracies

The Centre sent a notice to Wikipedia pointing out many complaints of bias and inaccurate information on the web page. In its complaint, the government also asked why Wikipedia shouldn’t be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary while initiating action, PTI reported. A screenshot of the Wikipedia web page.

The communication from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said there is a view that a small group exercises editorial control on its pages.

Notably, Wikipedia advertises itself as a free online encyclopedia where volunteers can create or edit pages on personalities, issues or various subjects.

The popular online source of information is embroiled in legal cases in India over alleged inaccurate and defamatory content provided by it.

The recent government notice comes amid a legal battle in the Delhi High Court, in which news agency Asian News International, or ANI, has demanded information about users who made edits to an entry about the firm; the alleged edit referred to ANI as "the propaganda tool" of the Indian government.