News / India News / ‘Indian’ hackers take down Canada Army website amid soaring diplomatic tensions: Report

‘Indian’ hackers take down Canada Army website amid soaring diplomatic tensions: Report

ByHT News Desk
Sep 28, 2023 05:54 PM IST

The group of 'Indian' hackers took down the website following a warning and registering discontent over Canadian government's allegations over Nijjar killing.

The tensity between India and Canada over the killing of secessionist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar has taken a fresh turn after a group of ‘Indian’ hackers temporarily disabled the official website of the Canadian Armed Forces, The Telegraph reported. The webite was reportedly hacked by ‘Indian Cyber Force’ which shared the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) after taking down the site.

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture(REUTERS/Representative)
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture(REUTERS/Representative)

The hackers' group on September 21 threatened to possibly attack the Canadian cyberspace with a warning ‘get ready to feel the power’. Te next day, it expressed discontent over Justin Trudeau's ‘allegations and anti-India politics’.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: US says stand on Canada row already made clear, ahead of Jaishankar-Blinken meet | 10 points

According to head of media relations of the Department of National Defence Daniel Le Bouthillier, speaking to The Globe and Mail, the disruption began around noon and later rectified. Apart from a few destop users, the site was inaccessible on most mobile devices. The top official, however, said there were no broader implication of the brief hacking on their systems.

The hacked website is a seperate entity from the Canadian government and its National Defence Department's publice sites and internal networks. The encompassing bodies of the Canadian Navy, special command groups, air and space operations – Canadian Forces – is currently investigating the matter.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out