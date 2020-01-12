Indian history has ignored many major events: PM Modi

india

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 04:29 IST

The country’s history, written during the Colonial rule and after Independence, has ignored several major events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, while stressing on the importance of awakening national conscience in the “age of violence”.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, the PM said: “It is very unfortunate that several important events were ignored when the country’s history was being written both during the British rule and after the Independence.”

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, he said, “India’s history is not what we remember and write for examinations. We have seen son killing father and siblings fighting against each other. This is not India’s history.” In this context, he wondered what the indigenous people of India were doing then. “It seems that they did not exist,” the prime minister said.

Modi, quoting Tagore again, said whenever a difficult time like a storm comes, it is needed to stand up and face it. “...In this age of violence, it is needed to awaken national conscience. It is only from this that our culture, history and philosophy have emerged,” he added.

Highlighting that the people of the country have brought changes not with the help of military power, but through movements. “Politics and military power are short-lived. But the power of art, culture and history is permanent”, he said.

Meanwhile, addressing the event on the first day of his two-day visit to the state, the PM dedicated four refurbished heritage buildings here -- Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall -- to the nation.

“Out of the five galleries in Victoria Memorial, two are closed for a long period. This is not right. Efforts are going on to open them. The revolutionary contribution of Bengal during the freedom struggle should be showcased in the third gallery. Leaders including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghose and Khudiram Bose should find space,” he added.

“Tradition and tourism have a direct link with our culture. To put India on the forefront, we will promote heritage tourism which also has the scope for employment generation...,” he said.

“An Indian Institute of Heritage will also be set up with a deemed university status,” he added.

In the evening, Modi shared the dais with Banerjee when he unveiled the dynamic illumination with synchronised light and sound system of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge). The PM took a boat ride to reach Belur Math where he will spend the night.

On Sunday, Modi is scheduled to take part in rituals marking the 150th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. After that, he will then attend the 150th-anniversary celebration of the Kolkata Port before flying back to Delhi.