Indian laid off by Meta just two days after joining shares short-lived journey

After Facebook parent Meta announced the layoff of 11,000 employees on Tuesday, several former staff members took to social media platforms like LinkedIn to share their frustrations, talk about how they were affected and also ask for leads to help find other opportunities.

Among the flood of posts that were shared with the hashtag 'metalayoffs' was Himanshu V, who said he was a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur) and that he had been let go just two days after relocating to Canada to take up his new job with Meta.

"I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now."

"What's next for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I'm looking forward to whatever comes next. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India)."

Another Indian to be laid off - IIT (ISM) Dhanbad alumni Manjur Ansari - had a relatively longer stay, and wrote, "Even though this was a short time at the company, everyone was extremely supportive and I had a great time there."

As these and similar posts surface, messages of support have come pouring in, as have leads about new jobs. Angry posters also commented on Meta's lack of empathy.

"I'm not sure how these things happen? How does a company not know that they're making someone move across continents just to lay them off 2 days after?!"one person wrote.

After Meta fired about 13 per cent of its workforce in one go - in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year - Facebook founder Mark Zukerberg said he was 'sorry'. He said the reason was revenue losses and offered immigration support, severance pay and other aids.

