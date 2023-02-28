Indian national shot dead by police in Sydney for allegedly stabbing cleaner

A 32-year-old Indian national was shot dead by the Australian police on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner at a railway station in Sydney and threatened law enforcement officers, media reports said.

Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was identified by the Consulate General of India in Sydney, as the man who was fatally shot by the police.

Ahmed allegedly attacked a 28-year-old cleaner at the Auburn train station in Sydney on Tuesday before arriving at Auburn police station, Sydney Morning Herald newspaper quoted police officials as saying.

Two police officers were leaving the police station, when they were confronted by Ahmed, who tried to attack them, the report said. A police officer fired three shots, two of which hit Ahmed in the chest. A probationary constable also used her Taser on him, it said.

Ahmed was immediately treated at the scene by paramedics and was rushed to a local hospital. But he was pronounced dead, the report said.

Police officers are investigating whether mental health played a part in Ahmed stabbing the cleaner and threatening the police officers, it said.

Ahmed had five previous interactions with the police, all of which were non-criminal and COVID-19 related, the report said.

He was living in Australia on a bridging visa.

“The incident is extremely disturbing and unfortunate. We have formally taken up the matter with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New South Wales Office as well as state police authorities,” the Consulate said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said the officers had just seconds to respond and were left with no choice but to shoot Ahmed.

“I fully support these officers. It’s traumatic. It’s a significant incident at one of our police stations,” he said.

“There just isn’t an impending time. It is immediate. He launches through the glass doors at the officers; they had very little time to react," he said.

Smith said the counter-terrorism unit would be brought in to help in the investigation, the report added.

Meanwhile, police have spoken to the cleaner, who was admitted to local hospital here and is said to be in a stable condition.

Smith said he suffered a puncture wound to his left forearm before the attacker continued to “slash” him in a frenzied attack after he fell to the ground.

The two men were not known to each other, the report said, quoting police officials.

“We’re working through him and his family in getting his version and it will be part of the critical incident,” he said.

The Consulate General of India said Ahmed was identified as a suspect in the stabbing incident at Auburn Railway Station, and it was providing all possible assistance to the police.

“We ask for a complete report on the circumstances of the shooting of an Indian national,” the consulate added.

