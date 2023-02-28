India, Denmark agree to strengthen green strategic partnership: Yadav

India and Denmark on Tuesday agreed to strengthen their green strategic partnership with a focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy, and wastewater management. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. (PTI)

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said that the partnership has set very ambitious national targets on climate and energy that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement for climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

The partnership involves cooperation on offshore wind and renewable energy as well as the India-Denmark Energy Partnership on capacity building and technology transfer in the areas of offshore wind, energy modelling, and integration of renewable energy.

Yadav said the two countries can show the world that delivering ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible. “It is also necessary, at the same time, to commit ourselves to the founding principles of the Rio Convention [for a sustainable planet for future generations],” said Yadav, who participated in the opening plenary of the “India–Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress” Conference in New Delhi.

Denmark’s crown prince Frederik and crown princess Mary were among those who attended the event.

Yadav said unsustainable production and consumption need urgent attention. “At the recently concluded COP27 [United Nations Climate Change Conference] in Sharm El-Sheikh, the importance of sustainable lifestyles and sustainable patterns of consumption and production (SCP) in global efforts to combat climate change was underscored.”

He said India’s Mission LiFE initiative to tackle climate change contributes directly or indirectly to almost all Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).