Indian Navy leads rescue op after oil tanker catches fire in Gulf of Oman

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar responded to a distress call on Sunday from the Pulau-flagged oil tanker MT Yi Cheng 6, which had reported a major fire in its engine room and total power failure. The fire-hit vessel, carrying 14 crew members of Indian-origin, was en route from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman.

Upon receiving the distress signal, INS Tabar rapidly mobilized its firefighting team and equipment, deploying them to the affected tanker via ship's boat and helicopter. In a coordinated operation, 13 Indian Navy personnel along with 5 crew members from the tanker initiated firefighting efforts onboard.

According to the Indian Navy, the intensity of the fire has been significantly reduced, with containment efforts still underway. The timely response and sustained firefighting operation by the naval crew helped avert a potential maritime disaster.

"The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard. The fire fighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter," Indian Navy said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"13 Indian naval personnel and 05 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," it added.