Indian Navy to commission squadron of long range reconnaissance aircraft at Goa

The Indian Navy will commission its second squadron of P-8I aircraft long range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft in Goa on March 29.

The squadron of four aircraft named INAS 316 will be stationed at the INS Hansa Naval air base in Goa.

“INAS 316 has been christened ‘The Condors’, one of the world’s largest flying birds with a large wingspan. The insignia of the squadron depicts a Condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea. The new air squadron will be commanded by Cdr Amit Mohapatra, an accomplished Boeing P-8l pilot with extensive operational experience,” the Navy said in a statement.

The Boeing P-8l is the most sophisticated multi-role long range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft in the world today. The aircraft is powered by twin jet engines, and can be equipped with air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes.

The aircraft began arriving in Goa over the last few months and are now set to be formally flagged off by the Chief of Naval Staff on Tuesday.

The Indian Naval Air Squadron 316, is the navy’s second P-8l aircraft squadron. The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam. INAS 316 will operate the second batch of four additional aircraft acquired, adding teeth to the armour of the Indian Navy, to detect and destroy any threat to the nation in the IOR.