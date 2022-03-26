Home / India News / Indian Navy to commission squadron of long range reconnaissance aircraft at Goa
india news

Indian Navy to commission squadron of long range reconnaissance aircraft at Goa

The squadron of four aircraft named INAS 316 will be stationed at the INS Hansa Naval air base in Goa.
A Boeing P-8I being given a water salute upon arrival at Goa’s INS Hansa naval base. (HT PHOTO.)
A Boeing P-8I being given a water salute upon arrival at Goa’s INS Hansa naval base. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 08:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Indian Navy will commission its second squadron of P-8I aircraft long range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft in Goa on March 29.

The squadron of four aircraft named INAS 316 will be stationed at the INS Hansa Naval air base in Goa.

“INAS 316 has been christened ‘The Condors’, one of the world’s largest flying birds with a large wingspan. The insignia of the squadron depicts a Condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea. The new air squadron will be commanded by Cdr Amit Mohapatra, an accomplished Boeing P-8l pilot with extensive operational experience,” the Navy said in a statement.

The Boeing P-8l is the most sophisticated multi-role long range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft in the world today. The aircraft is powered by twin jet engines, and can be equipped with air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes.

The aircraft began arriving in Goa over the last few months and are now set to be formally flagged off by the Chief of Naval Staff on Tuesday.

The Indian Naval Air Squadron 316, is the navy’s second P-8l aircraft squadron. The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam. INAS 316 will operate the second batch of four additional aircraft acquired, adding teeth to the armour of the Indian Navy, to detect and destroy any threat to the nation in the IOR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out