Indian-origin woman shot dead inside US supermarket; attack caught on cam

A 45-year-old Indian woman from Gujarat was reportedly shot dead during a suspected robbery bid at a supermarket in Virginia, United States.

Meghnaben Patel is survived by her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, daughter, Nakshi, and son, Smith.(X/@leaklive1)

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The victim, identified as Meghnaben Patel, had been working at the supermarket for the last 10 years, NDTV reported.

Local police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation.

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Special teams were also reportedly deployed to arrest the attacker.

Attack caught on cam

In a purported video doing the rounds on social media, a man is seen entering the supermarket wearing animal-print pants, a full-sleeved jacket, a face mask and gloves.

He is seen interacting with Patel, seemingly posing as a potential customer.

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{{^usCountry}} The man is then seen shoving his hands in his pockets, moving in front of the counter for a minute before pulling a gun from his jacket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man is then seen shoving his hands in his pockets, moving in front of the counter for a minute before pulling a gun from his jacket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He shoots Patel twice as she collapses on the floor, and jumps on the counter to take a final shot before fleeing the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shoots Patel twice as she collapses on the floor, and jumps on the counter to take a final shot before fleeing the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Who was Meghnaben Patel?

Meghnaben Patel hailed from Jantral village in the Bijapur area of Gujarat's Mehsana district, according to The Daily Jagran.

She is survived by her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, daughter, Nakshi, and son, Smith.

Her parents, Karsanbhai, and mother, Kapilaben, are reportedly living in Jantral.

The deceased was a very loving and simple-minded woman, the Daily Jagran reported, citing villagers.

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Earlier in March, a 22-year-old man from Samoura village in Indri sub-division of Haryana's Karnal district was reportedly shot dead at his rented apartment in Georgia, US.

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The deceased, Chetak Sharma, alias Laakha, had illegally immigrated to the US in 2024 after finishing school, in search of better financial prospects to support his family.

Sharma, who worked as a storekeeper, was found shot dead inside his room.

Sharma's family, which took a Rs50 lakh loan to send Chetak abroad, had appealed to the government and social organisations to assist in repatriating his body for the last rites.

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