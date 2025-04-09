Indian passenger urinates on a man in Delhi-Bangkok Air India flight; airline reacts

An Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger on a Delhi-Bangkok Air India flight. The alleged incident happened on Wednesday. An Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok saw unruly behaviour from an Indian flyer.(Representational photo)

The airline issued a statement confirming the incident.

“Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on 9 April 2025. The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities," it said in the statement.

Air India stated that the accused passenger was warned by the crew, and the victim of the incident, who is said to be an employee of a prominent multinational company, was assisted in taking up the grievance with Bangkok authorities.

"In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time. The standing Independent Committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger. Air India continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters,” the statement added.