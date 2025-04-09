Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian passenger urinates on a man in Delhi-Bangkok Air India flight; airline reacts

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Air India issued a statement confirming the incident.

An Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger on a Delhi-Bangkok Air India flight. The alleged incident happened on Wednesday.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok saw unruly behaviour from an Indian flyer.(Representational photo)
An Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok saw unruly behaviour from an Indian flyer.(Representational photo)

The airline issued a statement confirming the incident.

“Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on 9 April 2025. The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities," it said in the statement.

Air India stated that the accused passenger was warned by the crew, and the victim of the incident, who is said to be an employee of a prominent multinational company, was assisted in taking up the grievance with Bangkok authorities.

"In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time. The standing Independent Committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger. Air India continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters,” the statement added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Indian passenger urinates on a man in Delhi-Bangkok Air India flight; airline reacts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On