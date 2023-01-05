Who is Shankar Mishra, Air India passenger who urinated on woman | 5 things about him

The man who allegedly urinated on a woman, his co-passenger in a New York-Delhi bound Air India flight was identified as Shankar Mishra and is a resident of Mumbai. Mishra was booked on Wednesday after the airline filed a complaint. The incident reportedly occurred on November 26, but the airline informed police only on December 28. On Thursday, Air India also submitted a report to the civil aviation regulator, DGCA, explaining why the complaint was not registered for more than a month.

5 things about Shankar Mishra and action against him

1. Shankar Mishra is believed to be from Mumbai, works as a vice president for Wells Fargo in India which is a multinational financial services corporation headquartered in California, USA.

2. Mishra has been charged with sexual harassment and obscenity by the Delhi Police, and he will be arrested as soon as possible.

Also Read | Another shocker: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinated on woman's blanket

3. After being booked for the act on Wednesday, the airline barred him from flying for 30 days. Air India also filed a complaint against him at the Palam police station in Delhi. But the ban is being compared to that of the comedian Kunal Kamra who was barred from flying in multiple airlines including Air India for six months, for allegedly passing comments on journalist Arnab Goswami, questioning his journalistic ethics and also calling him a "coward".

4. Mishra reportedly fled his hometown to avoid arrest, while Delhi Police have assembled a team to apprehend him.

5. An FIR has been filed under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act, for Mishra's obscene act on an elderly woman passenger.

