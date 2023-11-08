Indian pharma companies improved access to health care worldwide: Union minister

New Delhi: Indian pharmaceutical companies have become reliable and affordable supplies of high-quality medicines, says MoS Bhagwanth Khuba. (ANI)

Indian pharmaceutical companies have become reliable and affordable suppliers of high-quality drugs and they have significantly improved the access to health care worldwide, Union minister of state for chemicals and fertilizers BhagwanthKhuba said on Tuesday.

The junior minister was speaking at the second day of the three-day Second World Local Production Forum in the Hague, a city in the Netherlands, when he made the remarks. The forum, created at the initiative of the World Health Organisation, seeks to increase access to medicines and other health technologies.

“This meeting provides a crucial opportunity to share experiences, challenges and successes in the development and manufacturing of diagnostic countermeasures. We must collaborate further to identify innovative approaches that will enable sustainable and equitable access to these critical tools,” Khuba said, according to a statement from the health ministry.

“The 21st century has seen frequent epidemics and pandemics like Covid-19, revealing vulnerabilities in global supply chain and inequities in accessing quality medical countermeasures. Inadequate diagnostic tools worsened outbreaks, emphasising the necessity of enhancing cooperation for sustainable, affordable diagnostic countermeasures to improve global access to them,” he added. “Countries worldwide have realised the importance of collaboration between multiple sectors for achieving equity in providing novel solutions.”

India provides approximately 60% of the global vaccine supply, accounts for 20-22% of generic exports and serves over 200 countries through its pharmaceutical exports, according to government data.

“Numerous Indian organisations have played a pivotal role in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship that act as a landscape for innovative minds and ultimately boost the health sector. The pharmaceutical industry in India is one of the largest globally, earning India the title of the pharmacy of the world,” Khuba said. “Indian pharmaceutical companies have become reliable and affordable suppliers of high-quality drugs, significantly improving health care access worldwide.”

The government is providing funding, mentoring and incubation space, and acting as a bridge between academia and industry to ensure timely translation of innovations into commercial ventures, the minister said.

“Currently, local production faces significant challenges as it seeks to address the critical issue of translating research into product development. Lack of technology transfer stands out as a formidable barrier. Validation, production, and distribution are daunting hurdles, requiring efficient coordination to bring innovative health care technologies to market,” he said.

“Capacity building in regulatory systems and skilled technical manpower are necessary ingredients. The Forum must focus on marketing, upscaling regional manufacturing, efficient procurement and delivery systems, and repurposing existing infrastructure for efficient coordination during health emergencies. Last-mile delivery to ensure that the benefits of innovations reach those who need them most and guarantee equitable access to essential health care products,” he added.