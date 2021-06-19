Indian Railways approves 660 more trains, including 108 holiday specials

The Indian Railways has approved the operation of 660 additional trains in various zones to help migrant labourers travel and to clear the waiting list in origin destinations amid the declining number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

The Indian Railways said in a statement that before the pandemic, an average of about 1768 mail or express trains were being operated every day and as of Friday, there are 983 trains on tracks daily "which is about 56% of the pre-Covid level". "The number of trains is being enhanced gradually as per demand and commercial justification," it said.

"As on 01.06.2021, about 800 Mail/Express trains were in operation. During the period 01.06.2021 to 18.06.2021, approval for operating 660 additional Mail/Express trains has been given to the Zonal Railways," the Indian Railways' statement said.

These include 552 mail and express trains and 108 holiday special trains.

The zonal railways have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner, keeping in view the local conditions, the demand for tickets and the Covid situation in the region.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway also announced the restoration of a number of special trains, earlier cancelled due to poor patronage, from next week. The Southern Railway said in a release that daily specials such as Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore-Nagercoil and Punalur-Madurai will be restored from June 20 and 21. "Please continue to follow covid safety norms such as wearing of masks, social distancing and hand hygiene," Southern Railway said.

The North Eastern Railway will also run two pairs of summer special trains between Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Ernakulam in Kerala. The Gorakhpur Ernakulam Special Fare Summer Special will leave Gorakhpur at 8.30am on June 19 and June 26 (Saturdays) and reach Ernakulam at 2.30pm on the third day. While coming back, the special train will leave Ernakulam at 11.55pm on June 21 and June 28 (Mondays) and reach Gorakhpur at 6.30am on the fourth day. Weekly special trains will also run on the Silchar-Coimbatore sector from June 22.

