Indian Railways bags 13 prizes at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

The Indian Railways on Monday bagged 13 prizes at the National Energy Conservation Awards, 2020, which are given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to those organisations that put in special efforts to reduce energy consumption.

The 13 prizes were awarded to multiple zones and workshops of the national transporter.

"Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railways bagging 13 awards in three prestigious categories of the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) for the year 2020," the Indian Railways' press release noted.

In the 'transport category', the Western Railway got the first prize, the Eastern Railway received the second prize, and the North Eastern Railway and the South Central Railway received Certificate of Merit, it said.

In the 'building category', Divisional Railway Manager's offices at Bhavnagar and Rajkot won the first and second prize, respectively.

The electrical department of Divisional Railway Manager office in the North Eastern Railway received Certificate of Merit in the building category, the release added.



