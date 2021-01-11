Indian Railways bags 13 prizes at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020
The Indian Railways on Monday bagged 13 prizes at the National Energy Conservation Awards, 2020, which are given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to those organisations that put in special efforts to reduce energy consumption.
The 13 prizes were awarded to multiple zones and workshops of the national transporter.
"Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railways bagging 13 awards in three prestigious categories of the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) for the year 2020," the Indian Railways' press release noted.
In the 'transport category', the Western Railway got the first prize, the Eastern Railway received the second prize, and the North Eastern Railway and the South Central Railway received Certificate of Merit, it said.
In the 'building category', Divisional Railway Manager's offices at Bhavnagar and Rajkot won the first and second prize, respectively.
The electrical department of Divisional Railway Manager office in the North Eastern Railway received Certificate of Merit in the building category, the release added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chief guest this R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox