Indian Railways cancels 10 special trains for 3 months. Check full list here

Indian Railways has said it will cancel some special trains from December until February next year. The Western Railway announced that six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat will be cancelled during the winter season citing operational issues.

The chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the Western Railways Sumit Thakur also shared the full list of cancelled trains.

Here is the list of cancelled trains:

Train No 09017 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 1, 2021, to February 23, 2022.

Train No 09018 Haridwar-Bandra Terminus: This weekly special train running every Thursday will remain cancelled from December 2, 2021, to February 24, 2022.

Train No 09403 Ahmedabad-Sultanpur: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 7, 2021, to February 22, 2022.

Train No 09404 Sultanpur-Ahmedabad: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 8, 2021, to February 23, 2022.

Train No 09407 Ahmedabad-Varanasi: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 2, 2021, to February 24, 2022.

Train No. 09408 Varanasi-Ahmedabad: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 4, 2021, to February 26, 2022.

Train No 09111 Valsad-Haridwar: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 7, 2021, to February 23, 2022.

Train No 9112 Haridwar-Valsad: This weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 8, 2021, to February 23, 2022.

Train No 04309 Ujjain-Dehradun: This bi-weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 2, 2021, to February 24, 2022.

Train No 04310 Dehradun-Ujjain: This bi-weekly special train running every Wednesday will remain cancelled from December 1, 2021, to February 23, 2022.