Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Railways to serve 20 meals for passengers travelling in general coaches

Railways to serve 20 meals for passengers travelling in general coaches

ByHT News Desk
Jul 21, 2023 10:08 AM IST

These foods will be served through extended service counters that will be situated on platforms aligning with general-class coaches.

The Indian Railways has decided to offer food at affordable prices designed specifically for passengers travelling in general-class coaches. The cost for each economy meal has been kept as low as 20 and snacks will be offered at 50.

The initiative of extended service counters at the railway stations is done on an experimental basis for six months.

According to the notice by railway board, these foods will be served through extended service counters that will be situated on platforms aligning with general-class coaches.

The menu has an assortment of both south and north Indian food including aaloo-pooris, rice, pao-bhaji, masala dosa, khichdi, chole kulche/bhature etc.

The railway board has also made provision to serve packaged drinking water at an affordable price.

The initiative of extended service counters at the railway stations is done on an experimental basis for six months. The service is already operational at 51 stations and it will be extended to 13 others.

The Railways has also decided to introduce a set of trains for lower income groups, especially those who work as manual labourers. These trains will have both sleeper and general-class coaches. These special trains will have 22 to 26 coaches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
‪indian railways‬
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP