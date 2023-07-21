Railways to serve 20 meals for passengers travelling in general coaches

The Indian Railways has decided to offer food at affordable prices designed specifically for passengers travelling in general-class coaches. The cost for each economy meal has been kept as low as ₹20 and snacks will be offered at ₹50.

According to the notice by railway board, these foods will be served through extended service counters that will be situated on platforms aligning with general-class coaches.

The menu has an assortment of both south and north Indian food including aaloo-pooris, rice, pao-bhaji, masala dosa, khichdi, chole kulche/bhature etc.

The railway board has also made provision to serve packaged drinking water at an affordable price.

The initiative of extended service counters at the railway stations is done on an experimental basis for six months. The service is already operational at 51 stations and it will be extended to 13 others.

The Railways has also decided to introduce a set of trains for lower income groups, especially those who work as manual labourers. These trains will have both sleeper and general-class coaches. These special trains will have 22 to 26 coaches.

