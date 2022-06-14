Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Indian Railways launch first train under ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme

The inaugural service left Coimbatore North railway station in Tamil Nadu at 6pm on Tuesday and will reach Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra at 7:25am on Thursday.
A glimpse from the inauguration ceremony. (Image: twitter.com/RailMinIndia)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 09:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The first train under the Indian Railways' ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme was flagged off on Tuesday, with the maiden service leaving Coimbatore North railway station in Tamil Nadu for Sainagar Shirdi in Maharashtra.

“Promoting India's rich cultural heritage! Southern Railway becomes the first zone to get its first Registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Scheme & commence operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi, today,” the Ministry of Railways said on Twitter.

“The First Bharat Gaurav Train! Catch a glimpse of the grand welcome for a memorable journey to the country's rich cultural heritage, an experience of a lifetime,” the ministry said in another post.

According to a release by Indian Railways, the train, which, under the scheme, will be operated by a private operator – South Star Rail in this case – will depart from Coimbatore North every Tuesday at 6pm and reach Shirdi at 7:25am on Thursdays. On its return journey, it will leave Shirdi at 7:25am every Friday and reach Coimbatore North at 12noon on Saturdays.

On its onward journey, the train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi; the stoppage at Mantralayam Road will be of five hours so that tourists can have ‘darshan’ at the Mantralayam Temple. On its return journey, it will make stoppages only at Wadi, Wadi, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur, the release noted.

About ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme:

The theme-based ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains were announced in November last year. The objective of the themes is to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, as well as historical places, to the people of India and the world. 

A host of services, including a doctor to attend to any emergency, are available on board.

 

HT News Desk

‪indian railways‬ ministry of railways
