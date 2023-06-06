Odisha train accident: In new circular, railways calls for ‘double locking arrangements’

The Indian Railways on Monday instructed its zonal headquarters to ensure that station relay rooms and compounds housing signalling equipment have “double lock arrangements”, as preliminary probe suggested “signalling interference” as the probable cause behind the fatal Odisha triple train accident.

Balasore, India- June 05, 2023: Railway maintenance teams clearing the railway tracks after the debris of the trains were scattered all around due to the accident in between Coromandel express, a Goods train and Yashavantpur Howrah Express at Bahanaga railway Station in Baleswar district in Odisha on Monday, June 05 2023. (Photo by Arabinda Mahapatra/ Hindustan Times)

The Railways also directed that a safety drive should be launched immediately with special focus on all ‘goomties’ (rooms along tracks) housing signalling equipment within station limits.

In a letter to general managers of all zones, the Railways said: “All relay rooms in stations should be checked and ensured for proper working of ‘double locking arrangement’. it should also be checked and ensured that there is ‘data logging & generation of SMS alert for opening/closing of door’ of these relay rooms.”

HT has seen a copy of the letter.

The Railways also instructed that it should be checked that the system of disconnection and reconnection for signalling and telecommunication equipment is being followed strictly according to laid down norms and guidelines. It added that suitable follow-up action should be taken on all deficiencies and irregularities noticed during the drive.

“The results of the drive should be sent to board by June 14,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, a railway official said that all those who were on duty during the Odisha accident have been called for an inquiry on Tuesday. “Fifty-four officials who were on duty at the time of the accident were called for an inquiry on Monday. They will have to be present on Tuesday as well,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

