Indian Railways paints Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on locomotives to mark his 150th birth anniversary

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:56 IST

Indian Railways is painting the picture of Mahatma Gandhi on diesel locomotives to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. It is being done by the Central Railways zone.

The work, to paint the picture in the backdrop of the national flag, started around two months ago, reports livemint.

Till date, 15 locomotives, running on the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Konkan route have been painted. Work of painting seven more diesel locomotives is in progress.

An artist painting Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on a locomotive. ( Indian Raiwalys / Twitter )

Shri Chintan Donde, master craftsman and painter at the diesel loco shed in Kalyan, is leading a team in painting the locomotives.

“ Mahatma Gandhiji or Bapu is the Father of the Nation who gave us the concept of Swachhata and “Ahimsa”. Through these paintings, We, on behalf of Central Railway, have paid tribute to the Mahatma,” livemint quoted Donde as saying.

Work on painting seven more diesel locomotives is in progress. ( Indian Railways / Twitter )

Various programmes and events around Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary are being celebrated around the country.

